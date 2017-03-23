Beyoncé Fulfills Cancer Patient’s Wish Via A FaceTime Chat

A high school senior in Houston, Texas who is battling Stage 4 cancer got the thrill of a lifetime after Beyoncé spoke with the teen during a FaceTime chat. Ebony Banks, who has missed much of the school year while being treated, was the beneficiary of a concerted effort launched by her high school to make the dream meeting come true.

PEOPLE reports:

Banks — who attends Alief Hastings High School in Houston, Texas — has spent most of her senior year at MD Anderson Cancer Center fighting a rare stage four cancer, according to KIAH, a local news station. Earlier this month, the school district held a special early graduation ceremony for Banks, whose nickname is “Ebob,” in the hospital. And as the ultimate graduation present, Banks’ friends and classmates created the hashtag #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE on social media so that she could meet with Beyoncé in an effort to help make one of her biggest dreams come true.

The campaign yielded its desired result with Beyoncé calling Ebony while at the hospital that’s treating her. The hometown hero told Banks “I Love You” and the emotion of the moment could be heard in a short video clip of the exchange.

Banks, a member of her school’s color guard, has been supported heavily by classmates and others at Alief Hastings, even hosting her graduation earlier this month at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Keep Fighting the best you can, Ebony. And how great was it of Queen Bey to make that call? Excuse us, our eyes are doing some water leaking thing right now.

Beyoncé facetiming with Ebony, a fan with a rare cancer disease whose last wish was to see Beyoncé. ❤️️💙 pic.twitter.com/pCkGzF4feZ — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 22, 2017

