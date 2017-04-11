50 Cent Punches Woman At Concert, Then Invites Her On Stage To Twerk Pain Away [VIDEO]

50 Cent came off the top rope and delivered a flying punch on a female fan at a concert in Baltimore.

Video footage from TMZ shows 50 and the G-Unit taking a breather in between songs. At one point 50 starts to interact with the fans, one of whom decided they wanted 50 all to themselves. The fan tried to drag 50 off stage by pulling his arm, forcing him to tumble over. That’s when 50 cocked back his arm, balled his fist and did his best Jerry “The King” Lawler impersonation by punching the woman in the chest.

Sure, the woman was wrong for trying to grab another human being from a stage. But 50 didn’t make things any better by using a punch to break his fall.

Realizing what he did, 50 invited the woman to come on stage and seemingly apologized. She accepted the apology by twerking on stage to one of his songs. Not sure if this woman plans on resurfacing months later with a lawsuit, but twerking after getting punched will not be a good defense.

