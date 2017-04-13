Humble?: Vince Staples Says Kendrick Lamar Is The Best Rapper Alive [VIDEO]

Vince Staples interviews are almost always guaranteed to give us a soundbite to chew on. This one is no different.

In an interview with The Cruz Show on Power 105 FM in Los Angeles, the Long Beach rapper was asked who he thought the top rappers of all time and right now are. Of course, the question is a gaping rabbit hole just screaming to jumped into and Staples yelled “Geronimo” and dove in head first.

“If we’re talking about right now, it’s Kendrick, easy, not even close,” he said. In a refreshing bit of humility, Vince didn’t even name himself in the best ever/best now discussion. He included Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z and Kanye West in his Top Rappers list as well.

When asked about people like Eminem, Tupac, and Biggie. He gave some very direct responses as to why they don’t make his cut.

He says more people want to be Kanye than they want to be Eminem. He also gave the unpopular opinion that Biggie‘s catalog was not long enough to be considered a G.O.A.T. He said the same about ‘Pac but he may have forgotten that ‘Pac dropped four albums in his career. Five if you want to count the Thug Life group album, six if you want to count Makaveli which came out right after he died.

Check out the entire interview below. Skip to the 24-minute mark to hear his arguments.