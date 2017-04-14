No Surprise Kanye West Appearance At Coachella

Sorry Kanye West fans, there will be no Yeezy at Coachella this year. Source say the rumored comeback of West to the stage is not going down at the festival.

Reports TMZ:

Rumors have been swirling ‘Ye would make his big comeback this weekend in the desert. He’s featured on “THat Part” by ScHoolboy Q — a performer this year — and has worked with Travis Scott (who will arguably play the biggest show of his career at Coachella). Fans thought Scott’s appearance was a big clue Kanye would resurface. Multiple festival sources are clear … Kanye will not perform at Coachella … period. Kanye’s no stranger to the music festival … he jumped onstage with A$AP Rocky last year and famously headlined in 2011.

Or maybe he is performing, and this is just to throw heads off?

When and wherever West does return to the stage, it’s guaranteed to be epic.

—

Photo: WENN.com