DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Thanks Thirsty Fans, Says No More New Music Is Coming

Welp. Kendrick Lamar made a rare appearance on Twitter to shut down all rumors and conspiracies about him releasing more new music.

After seven days of people acting like he didn’t just drop a new album, Kendrick has finally come out to say that you’re just going to have to settle with one dope album from him at a time. Kung Fu Kenny kicked the air out of the thirsty “fans” with a tweet saying DAMN. has no sequels.

He says: “KenFolk. ThankU 4 the desire of always anticipating new music of my own. None is coming. My work will be in our future TDE dates tho.”

KenFolk. ThankU 4 the desire of always anticipating new music of my own. None is coming. My work will be in our future TDE dates tho. 💯#DAMN — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) April 21, 2017

TDE has revealed plans to release albums from Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and SZA this year, so it looks like there will be plenty more Kendrick coming our way.

Take you tinfoil hats off and enjoy what you have already.

