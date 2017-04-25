Beyonce Launches Formation Scholarship Fund For Young Women

Beyonce is celebrating the one year anniversary of her LEMONADE album by launching a new scholarship fund for young women.

Beyonce‘s music already does a lot to empower the women who listen to it, but now she is actually giving some tangible tools and resources to young women looking to upgrade themselves. Her new “Formation Scholars” fund will assist college-aged women who are either incoming, current, or graduating students. It is especially geared towards women she describes as “unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

In order to qualify, potential candidates music be studying in creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies. The initial funding will be made available to students attending Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College. However, applicants will have to ask their institutions about the application deadlines and other information.

