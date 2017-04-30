Rapper You Never Heard Of Claims Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA” Bit His Song

Would Kendrick Lamar go as far as jacking an unknown rapper’s flow to create his own hit song? That’s what a guy known as D.Zign is claiming.

HotNewHipHop spotted the initial biting claims—that K. Dot pilfered an unknown song to create his own “DNA.”

Then the allegedly wrong rapper D.Zign chimed in…

No disrespect, but lawyers will make your case before a meme does when it comes to copyright infringement. Just saying.

We’re chalking this up to a coincidence. But let us know what you think in the comments.

