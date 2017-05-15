New A$AP Rocky Heater ft. Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean – “RAF” [LISTEN]

Frank Ocean’s been on the calm as of late and has had his fans wondering if he’s okay and whether or not he’ll get around to dropping some new material. Well, the wait if over—kind of.

On his latest episode of Blonded RADIO, Ocean premiered some new heat from A$AP Rocky called “RAF” featuring Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Frank Ocean himself.

The interesting thing is that two versions of the cut were played with each featuring a different verse from Ocean to close out the cuts.

No word on whether or not this is the lead single for A$AP Rocky’s next album but it definitely wouldn’t hurt if it was.

Check them both out below.

https://soundcloud.com/myguyprettylikeagirl/aap-rocky-raf-feat-frank-ocean-lil-uzi-vert-quavo-version-1

https://soundcloud.com/myguyprettylikeagirl/aap-rocky-raf-feat-frank-ocean-lil-uzi-vert-quavo-version-2

Photo: WENN.com