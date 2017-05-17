Kendrick Lamar Painting To Be Displayed At The U.S. Capitol Building

An image of Kendrick Lamar hanging in one of America’s most recognizable buildings seems like something out of a dream, but that’s exactly what’s set to take place. A painting of the Compton rapper will hang in the U.S. Capitol building after a high school student in Colorado won an annual contest.

Republican congressman Scott Tipton of Colorado announced the winner of the 2017 Congressional Art competition via Twitter, with Tiona Cordova of Pueblo, Colorado’s Centennial High School getting the honor. Her painting of the DAMN. artist will be on display at the Capitol building for one year. The painting will be unveiled as part of a ceremony set to take place this year.

Congrats to Tiona Cordova for the dope work!

Congrats to @CHS1876 student Tiona Cordova for taking 1st in the 3rd District Congressional Art Competition with "Utmost Appreciation" pic.twitter.com/k2jIi4MWpq — Rep. Scott Tipton (@RepTipton) May 16, 2017

Photo: Twitter