Gucci Mane Celebrates First Year Out The Feds With New ‘DropTopWop’ Album

Gucci Mane will be dropping a new album to commemorate a full 365 days out of prison this Friday.

While his output may have slowed down in recent months, Gucci Mane is still dropping new music more often than most of his peers. Maybe the slowdown was to focus on getting back to making quality, focused music instead of trying to satisfy the demand he built from serving three years in prison?

Either way, Gucci has announced that he is finally dropping his DropTopWop project this Friday, May 26, exactly one year from the day he was released from prison. It will be his first project since December’s The Return Of East Atlanta Santa and his first drop of 2017.

He made it official by posting a handwritten tracklist and release date on Instagram.

The project will feature 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Young Dolph and Offset of Migos. The entire album is produced by Metro Boomin. Looks like the cover was inspired by Clipse’s debut album Lord Willin’.