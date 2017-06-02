Watch Gucci Mane’s Trapsloitation Flick “The Spot” [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane just dropped a 45-minute movie starring Rocko, Keyshia Ka’oir and comedian Shawty.

Spoiler alert: the movie looks like it was filmed at least five years ago.

“The Spot” features the heavier Gucci Mane that we used to know before he went to prison and came back out brolic. It also co-stars Rocko, who just a few years ago had a brief beef with Gucci after he was mentioned in Guwop’s infamous Twitter meltdown in 2013. So obviously, this was made before that happened. The two rappers have settled their differences now though. “The Spot” also features Gucci’s now fiancee Keyshia Ka’Oir.

As for the film itself, it’s exactly what you would expect if you have seen any hood flicks starring rappers. Not sure if you can call what the cast is doing “acting” but whatever it is they are doing, they seemed to have fun.

Watch below.

Photo: WENN.com