DJ Khaled, The Weeknd Headline 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Choosing the right concert for the fall has just gotten a whole lot more difficult. The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup has been officially announced.

Scheduled for September 22 and 23, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will present performers from a wide array of genres. Confirmed artists include The Weeknd, Coldplay, Harry Styles, Coldplay, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, P!NK, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett, and a special guest performance by Kesha.

The Daytime Village Presented by Capital One® portion will seemingly keep the party going during the day with Migos, French Montana and others slotted to perform.

Since 2011, the two-day show has featured the biggest names in music. This year’s edition will return to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Do you think DJ Khaled will bring the entire Grateful roster on stage with him? Sound off in the comments section below.

The lineup by day at the 2017 #iHeartFestival! Who is joining us in Vegas? @CapitalOne cardholders can get tickets next Tuesday at 10AM PT! pic.twitter.com/v0FZqx7z5P — iHeartRadio Festival (@iHeartFestival) July 18, 2017

Photo: WENN.com