Beyoncé’s Wax Figure Is Pure Struggle And Social Media Let It Be Known

Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum recently unveiled its new statue of the Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé, and man was it a struggle depiction of the Lemonade singer.

At first glance many people were ready to congratulate Ashanti on her new wax statue while others thought Britney Spears got another sculpture of her likeness made, but once they realized it was none other than the Destiny’s Child lead singer herself, the Beyhive went in with their stingers out.

Check out some of the more comedic reactions below (and on the flip) and let us know your thoughts on this Beyoncé figure.

This is a melanin-defunct, lipless, thickless Bey. What u expect boo? pic.twitter.com/EcgTYQK5o9 — Milly (@mill0x0) July 19, 2017

Bitch Beyoncé??? This looks more like a Bethany or a Becca or maybe a Britney…. https://t.co/btyw30zUp6 — RICK (@lifeofrickey) July 19, 2017

