Jay-Z’s “Kill Jay Z” Visual Released In Full On TIDAL [VIDEO]

Jay-Z keeps dangling the visual carrots to those who have yet to sign up for TIDAL with yet another video from his 13th studio album, 4:44. The latest “short film” unleashed from the Brooklyn mogul’s latest is the controversial “Kill Jay Z” now made available exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

Directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, the video teaser featured below leads to the full video for TIDAL users. Fittingly enough, the clip went live at 4:44 ET, keeping with the themes and symbolism of the album.

Thus far. “Kill Jay Z” joins “The Story of O.J.,” the Damian Marley-featured “BAM,” and the stirring title cut in the visuals department.

Check out the video for “Kill Jay Z” below.

—

Photo: TIDAL