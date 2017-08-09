Kendrick Lamar: “I Cannot Call Myself The Best Rapper If I Have A Ghostwriter”

Kendrick Lamar graces the cover of the August 24 issue of Rolling Stone magazine, it’s 50th anniversary issue. There is one particular quote that Hip-Hop heads will surely be discussing.

Besides his modus operandi in the studio, staying relatively mum on Donald Trump, visiting Africa and a load of details on the creation of specific songs, Kung Fu Kenny commented on rappers using ghostwriters.

“I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter,” said Kendrick.

Ooh (plays “King Kunta,” again). But wait, take it all in proper context.

“Is it ever OK for a rapper to have a ghostwriter? You’ve obviously written verses for Dr. Dre yourself. It depends on what arena you’re putting yourself in. I called myself the best rapper. I cannot call myself the best rapper if I have a ghostwriter. If you’re saying you’re a different type of artist and you don’t really care about the art form of being the best rapper, then so be it. Make great music. But the title, it won’t be there.

Where is the lie?

Read the full Rolling Stone interview right here. Peep the cover below.

Also, what do you think of the “Greatest Rapper Alive” tag line?

—

Photo: Mark Seliger for Rolling Stone