Adrien Broner Knocks Random Guy The F*ck Out In Vegas, Shoves Woman

What was bothering Adrien Broner in Las Vegas? What looks like an innocent bystander didn’t get the intel, but did get knocked the f*ck out for his trouble.

Reports TMZ:

Boxing star Adrien Broner went ballistic on the Vegas strip Friday night … violently shoving a woman and knocking a dude out cold.

TMZ Sports obtained the video, which starts with Broner taking pics with fans. Moments later he snaps, but it’s unclear why. The former world champ appears enraged as he walks near the MGM.

A female companion tried to calm him down, but Broner isn’t having it and shoves her, sending her flying backward. Then he uncorks a ferocious knockout blow to a guy who went down for the count.

It’s unclear if Broner knew the guy, or if he just got in his line of fire.