Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma Spotted In The Studio [Photos]

Lil’ Kim and Remy Ma were spotted in the studio. The two MC’s shared pics of themselves in what we can only hope is a teaser for a forthcoming collaboration.

“👑Queens recognize Queens 👑 #lilkim #queenbee #beehive#lilkimseason #studioflow,” was Kim’s caption to the first in a series of photos.

Look, we don’t care about what issues they may have with that female rapper from Queens.

All we want to hear is the Queen Bee and Remy from the Boogie flowing lovely over a bonkers beat, for cultural purposes.

Peep the photos below and on the flip.

