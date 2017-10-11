CLOSE
Beyoncé Reminisces About “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” On Song’s Anniversary

It seems like just yesterday Jay-Z and Beyoncé had the streets in a frenzy over their Makaveli “Me & My Girlfriend” sampled collaboration “’03 Bonnie & Clyde.”

Well, it wasn’t just yesterday, it was 15 years ago (feel old yet?) and last night (Oct. 10) Beyoncé took to Instagram to celebrate the song’s anniversary with a post of the song’s video stating “I can’t believe it’s been 15years since Bonnie and Clyde.”

The Lemonade singer then went on to post a few more duet videos from yesteryear when social media was in its infant stages and tight jeans were strictly for women.

Check out the posts below and on the flip.

Photo: Instagram/Beyoncé

