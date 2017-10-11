Beyoncé Reminisces About “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” On Song’s Anniversary

It seems like just yesterday Jay-Z and Beyoncé had the streets in a frenzy over their Makaveli “Me & My Girlfriend” sampled collaboration “’03 Bonnie & Clyde.”
Well, it wasn’t just yesterday, it was 15 years ago (feel old yet?) and last night (Oct. 10) Beyoncé took to Instagram to celebrate the song’s anniversary with a post of the song’s video stating “I can’t believe it’s been 15years since Bonnie and Clyde.”
The Lemonade singer then went on to post a few more duet videos from yesteryear when social media was in its infant stages and tight jeans were strictly for women.
Check out the posts below and on the flip.
