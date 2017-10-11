Jay-Z Plotting To Buy Harvey Weinstein’s Interest In The Weinstein Company?

Harvey Weinstein got fired from the company that bears his name on his day off. The void means the potential for someone to come in and buy the alleged sexual harasser’s interest, and Jay-Z is among a group of investores reportedly plotting such a move.

Multiple sources connected to Jay tell us … Jay, along with several other investors including a famous movie producer and a billionaire, are talking about purchasing Weinstein’s 23% interest in the company. Jay has had a working relationship with TWC and Harvey … he has a deal in which he has produced a movie, “The Kalief Browder Story.” He has also a Trayvon Martin miniseries slated for production. Jay has a first-look film deal with the company. Our sources say Jay wants his relationship with the company to continue and grow, and since Harvey is out he’s looking at acquiring a substantial equity stake in the company.

A hustler is gonna hustle. And you know Hova and co. will be looking for a healthy discount.

If the Brooklyn rapper turned mogul pulls this off, his finesse game will be that much more elite. No hard feelings, Harvey.

The shamed movie exec quoted Hova in his struggle statement following the New York Times expose that outed his “alleged” dirtbag antics.

