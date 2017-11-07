Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Sell Bel-Air Mansion For Hefty Profit

Remember that Bel-Air mansion Kanye West and Kim Kardashian purchased back in 2013 and have been renovating ever since? They just sold it for a hefty profit.

The couple almost doubled up.

Reports TMZ:

We’re told they sold the 1-acre property for $17.8 million. Kim and Kanye bought the property in 2013 for $9 million. The sale stands as the most expensive sale ever in the exclusive Bel-Air Crest community. When Kim and Kanye bought the property, they took the house down to the studs and rebuilt it as a modern, minimalist home. It’s unclear how much they spent, but it was definitely in the millions. The house is 10,000 square feet. The buyer is a Ukrainian philanthropist named Marina Acton who is based in Silicon Valley. She’s pursuing her music career and is moving to L.A. She says she found the house “creative and inspiring.”

Reportedly, Yeezy and Kim will be moving into the other crib they’ve been renovating, in Hidden Hills.

In other news, Kanye West was back on stage.

—

Photo: WENN.com