The Diplomats Return With “Once Upon A Time” [LISTEN]

Jim Jones and Cam’Ron might have started 2017 spilling all kinds of oolong tea and Pepsi on each other but they seem intent on closing out the year on a high note.

Just days after reuniting in New York City, the Dipset crew is officially back in the swing of things and have now dropped a new crew joint called “Once Upon A Time.” The song it to get the streets back on that grimy/soul ish that made them fan favorites.

Great to see the two patched things up. Now we’re just wondering if Jim asked Cam about that Jay-Z subliminal being that Jim is now down with Roc Nation and all.

Check out the new cut below and let us know if you think the Dipset should be working on releasing Diplomatic Immunity 3.