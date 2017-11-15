Cam’ron Talks Jay-Z & Nas On Highly Questionable [VIDEO]

Now that Dipset have officially reunited to bring that ’bout it ’bout it attitude back to the rap game, expect their core members to start making the rounds on every media platform they can.

Yesterday (Nov. 14), Cam’ron dropped by ESPN show Highly Questionable to talk sports and Hip-Hop with Dan Le Batard and Gonzalo “Papi” Le Batard who for some reason threw up the Roc-a-fella diamond in the sky when introducing Killa Cam. Someone must’ve gave him some really dated information about Cam’s current affiliations.

Though Cam did have static with both Jay-Z and Nas during the height of his rap career he does admit that “Jay-Z & Nas is probably my favorite rap beef because Nas was kinda quiet for a while. For a couple years Nas was kinda quiet, and Jay-Z was elevating that particular time and everybody thought Nas was out. Jay Z had did a diss record towards Nas… He did a diss record towards an everybody was like Nas really gone. Then Nas came out the blue with a song called “Ether” and it was like ‘wow Nas is not gone.”

Check out the first part of the interview below and sound off on the comments about Cam’s opinions.

In part 1 of our @Mr_Camron interview, a Cam takeover forces Dan to negotiate question topics + Cam talks about his favorite rap beef. pic.twitter.com/STvJDI3aFn — Highly Questionable (@HQonESPN) November 14, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

—

Photo: screen cap