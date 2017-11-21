New Jersey Rapper Says 50 Cent Jacked Her Beat

PineappleCITI (stylized with a lower case P), a New Jersey rapper, has accused 50 Cent of stealing a track from her for his upcoming Gucci Mane-assisted “On Something” track. The song in question, “Rose Colored,” was discussed between both parties last year but pineappleCITI says she was taken aback by the fact Fif was moving on with the track without official business getting handled.

By way of her @TheyLoveCity Instagram page, the young rapper unveiled a series of videos explaining the saga that’s unfolding between her camp and 50 Cent’s team. If the accounts on her page are true, it appears that G-Unit officials reached out about acquiring the beat for pineappleCITI’s bubbly track last year and it looked like things were moving ahead.

However, things apparently are not on the up and up between pineappleCITI and 50 considering what can be seen below but there apparently was an offer made by the G-Unit side to have her featured on a version of “On Something” although pineappleCITI claims 50 blocked her on Instagram.

Check out the Instagram posts and tweets from pineappleCITI herself explaining how her “Rose Colored” track got jacked by 50 Cent for his upcoming “On Something” single with Gucci Mane. Sound off in the comments if you hear similarities between the tracks.

