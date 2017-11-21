LeBron James & Jay Williams Team Up For YouTube Series Best Shot

LeBron James and Jay Williams will be teaming up for an 8-part docu-series titled Best Shot that will live on YouTube Red.

The self-proclaimed new King of New York will serve as Executive Producer on the docuseries alongside his longtime friend Maverick Carter. Emmy-nominated, Michael John Warren (Fearless, Jay-Z Fade To Black, Nicki Minaj: My Time Nowand Drake: Better Than Good Enough) will serve as the director.

The show will follow 2017 NCAA Hall of Fame inductee, Jay Williams as he mentors a high school basketball squad.

With Williams as a mentor, he aims to help the aspiring ballers pursue their dreams of taking their talents to the next level and help them deal with challenges that come their way.

Best Shot Synopsis:

Jay Williams is a multi-talented television personality, motivational speaker, and businessman. In today’s world of information overload and superficial reactions, Jay has a unique ability to connect with people and to cut through to the heart of issues that truly matter. Jay is also considered one of most prolific college basketball players in history and was the second pick in the 2002 NBA draft. While a motorcycle accident pivoted his promising NBA career, Jay sees the adversity as a blessing in disguise that taught him how to thrive and how to inspire others. The eight-episode series is from SpringHill Entertainment, Boardwalk Pictures (Chef’s Table, Lance Chance U) and Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital studio Blue Ribbon Content. Best Shot is directed by Emmy-nominated film director Michael John Warren.

YouTube Red is looking to compete with other streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime who have reeled in bigger audiences with sports documentaries. With the King leading the charges and his larger than life presence on the court and off the court they most certainly have a shot.

Best Shot premieres on YouTube Red in 2018, watch the powerful trailer for the docu-series below.

Photos: Wenn/Screenshot