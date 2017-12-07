Google Donates $1.5M To Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks & Chicago Public Schools

Chance The Rapper continues to use his status to promote public education in Chicago. Google.org has donated $1M to the Chi-Town rapper’s SocialWorks non-profit and kicked in another $500K to public schools.

Yesterday (Dec. 6), Chance paid a visit to 5th-grade students at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Academy in Chicago where the kids were doing a coding activity with Chicago Googlers for Computer Science Education Week.

Besides doing some coding himself, Google.org announced its $1.5M donation which will focus on computer science education. While the $1M goes to SocialWorks, which Chance uses to help ensure city kids have access to arts, music, and coding, the $500K going to Chicago public schools will benefit it CS4All Initiative.

Clearly, coding is the future. What, you thought Chance was going to stop at donating Jordans?

Big up to Chance The Rapper and Google for looking out for the kids.

Today @Google funded coding classes for 20 schools on the south and west sides. God bless everyone involved. Thank you. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 6, 2017

Photo: Google