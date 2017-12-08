Judge Throws Out Lawsuit Against 50 Cent’s Power Show

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson can breathe a sigh of relief after a lawsuit brought against his hit cable series Power was thrown out of court. A pair of men claimed the show ripped off their street-themed play, but the judge in the matter saw through the attempted jux.

TMZ reports:

Two guys wrote a play called “Dangerous” which they claimed was eerily like “Power.” The story line involved a drug dealer who engaged in violence, launders money and attempts to stave off prosecution.

The court said these are common elements that are in the public domain and “One need only look to such shows and movies as The Wire, Empire, Breaking Bad, Narcos, Weeds, Carlito’s Way, American Gangster, New Jack City, Scarface and Paid in Full.”

Power wrapped up its fourth season this past September.

—

Photo: Instagram