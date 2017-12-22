CLOSE
WATCH: Kendrick Lamar Drops His New Clip For "LOVE"

From dropping the arguably the best album of 2017 to getting an endorsement deal with Nike...

From dropping the arguably the best album of 2017 to getting an endorsement deal with Nike, Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 has been nothing less than spectacular. Looking to end the year on a high note Kung-Fu Kenny comes through with a new visual for the Zacari featured “LOVE.”

Capturing the ups and downs that a rollercoaster of a relationship can take it’s riders, the artsy clip shows that aside from being one of the coldest MC’s in the rap game, Kendrick is also a man with feelings.

