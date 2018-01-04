Netflix Is Officially Making A Sequel To ‘Bright’

Netflix’s original film Bright starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton hasn’t exactly gotten the best reviews but it’s gotten enough of a response from viewers that Netflix has greenlit a sequel to the fantasy action flick.

The news was confirmed on the film’s official Twitter account yesterday (Jan. 3) with a mock Orc casting video below.

Leaked footage of Orc casting confirms the rumors: there will be a sequel to #BrightMovie. pic.twitter.com/8ayiDYDfK5 — Bright Film (@BrightNetflix) January 3, 2018

No word yet on a release date but Smith and Edgerton are slated to reprise their roles of Daryl Ward and Nick Jakoby with David Ayer returning to to the helm as director.

While Bright has been panned by movie critics all across the board, the $90 million dollar sci-fi film did snag 11 million viewers in it’s first three days on Netflix and people have seemed to enjoy it for the most part. We’re not sure if it was sequel worthy but maybe Netflix will correct the wrongs that were pointed out by many in the first film.

Maybe.

Photo: Netflix