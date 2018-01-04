What A Time: Drake & Future Were The Top Streaming Acts Of 2017

Drake and Future had a spectacular 2017 run with Drake‘s More Life playlist project and Future‘s two full-length albums dominating the airwaves. According to a report from BuzzAngle Music, the pair dominated the year as the top streamed acts, with Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” as the audio-streamed song.

In a report from Variety, the outlet noted that Drake notched 6 billion streams from around the globe and is the only one to hit that number in 2017. Future sits at a respectable second with 4.2 billion. K-Dot’s “Humble” was audio-streamed 555.2 million times for the year, joining 16 other songs that hit the 500 million stream mark.

BuzzAngle Music’s report can be read in full here.

Photo: Getty