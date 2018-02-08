CLOSE
Chance The Rapper & Dwyane Wade Producing Upcoming Basketball Doc

The film focuses on Chicago high school basketball star Tyquone Greer.

Chicago is a basketball mecca, partly due to the epic championship reign of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, but also at the hardtop and high school level. A new documentary executive produced by Windy City natives Chance The Rapper and Dwyane Wade puts a focus on basketball player Tyquone Greer as he navigates his way out of his tough Chicago neighborhood using basketball as his main vehicle.

The film, Shot In The Dark, focuses on Greer’s team, Orr Academy, and his game-winning shot to propel his squad to the Illinois High School Association’s boy’s basketball final four in 2014. The week prior, Greer was shot in the leg at a house party and showed up to the game on crutches, hitting his lone, game-winning shot. Greer is now a senior for the Ferris State Bullodgs in Michigan.

The film, directed by Dustin Nakao Haider, makes its official debut on Feb. 24 on FOX. Learn more here.

