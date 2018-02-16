French Montana Is Helping Immigrants Pursue Higher Education [VIDEO]

French Montana continues to create opportunities for disadvantaged communities across the world with his philanthropic endeavors. He will now focus on providing U.S. settlers a chance at higher learning.

The Bronx native has reportedly partnered with MTV and non-profit organization Get Schooled on a new initiative. The “We Are The Dream” program will provide assistance to undocumented immigrants in the United States seeking college education.

He shed more light in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I am one of tens of thousands of first and second-generation immigrants that are having a significant positive impact on the United States. I am excited to lead others in this fight to ensure Dreamers connect with support they need to get to college and make their American Dream come true.”

French will reportedly be the face of their social media push encouraging the masses to participate in tagged posts for an upcoming Twitter discussion about education and DACA on Tuesday, February 20. Additionally he stars in Get Schooled’s viral video.

For more information on We Are The Dream you can visit the program’s official website here.

Via Billboard Magazine

—

Photo: WENN.com