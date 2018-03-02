Drake & Future No Longer Targets Of $25 Million Rape Lawsuit

Drake and Future were dogged by a $25 million lawsuit brought by a woman who claims she was raped by the pair during an August 2016 concert in Tennessee. The rappers were dismissed from the lawsuit after the man who committed the heinous act was recently arrested.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the rappers (real names Aubrey Drake Graham and Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, respectively) were dismissed without prejudice from the suit, while several other defendants still remain.

The woman, who only identified herself as Jane Doe, claims she was attacked and raped by a man working security at a Drake/Future concert on August 14, 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The alleged assailant, later identified as Leavy Johnson, has since been arrested and charged with rape, according to The Tennessean. He is currently awaiting trial.

The woman’s legal team were able to present facts that Johnson had warrants out for his arrest for assault and that because of his criminal record, he shouldn’t have been employed by the venue where the performance took place.

Neither Drake nor Future has responded publicly to the news.

—

Photo: Getty