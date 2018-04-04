Kendrick Lamar Verses Over Dr. Dre Beats On ‘The DAMN. Chronic’ Mixtape [LISTEN]

It was only a matter of time before some evil DJ genius did it and now it’s done. DJ Critical Hype done went to the lab and fused together some Kendrick Lamar verses to some classic Dr. Dre beats and created a new OG strand of piff called The DAMN. Chronic. How no one thought of this before is beyond us but better late than never, right?

So sit back, inhale and just let your mind process DJ Critical Hype’s The DAMN. Chronic and enjoy the trip.

—

Photo: WENN.com