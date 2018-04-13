Kid Cudi Returns With A New Cut, “The Rage” [LISTEN]

It’s been a long road to recovery for Kid Cudi and while we wait word on that rumored collaborative album with Kanye West, he’s coming through with a new cut off the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Rampage.

Dumping rhymes like “Call the don, I’m embracing it to the core/Forced in a fight and get ready for many more” on the Smashing Pumpkins sampled “The Rage,” Kid Cudi seems like he’s his old self again and ready to get back in the spotlight. Least we hope he is.

Check out his new cut “The Rage” below and let us know if you think he’s back in the swing of things.

Photo: WENN.com