Kanye West Fans Really Like “Ghost Town” Off ‘Ye’ Album

Where Kanye West’s new album, Ye, stacks up on his discography is currently debatable at best. But one particular song getting generally rave reviews is track no. 6, “Ghost Town.”

The song’s production is credited to Yeezy Francis & The Lights, Benny Blanco and Mike Dean while it features John Legend, 070 Shake and Kid Cudi.

The fact that the next album in this G.O.O.D. Music month of new work is a collab between Cudi and Yeezy isn’t lost on Twitter.

When you're listening to Cudi & Ye on 'Ghost Town' and realize their collab album drops next week. pic.twitter.com/T8rrKAQ1mU — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) June 1, 2018

Peep some of the more potent, insightful and over the top reactions to the song below.

Heads really, really like Cudi’s part…

When Kid Cudi comes in on Ghost Town pic.twitter.com/zMz0fkhWCG — Caroline (@carol_stone11) June 1, 2018

if I ever go in a coma play cudi’s part in ghost town and I’ll wake up. I promise. — queen quen (@quenblackwell) June 1, 2018

Cudi part on GHOSTTOWN is the best part of that whole album don’t @ me — Cautionnn' (@NyckCaution) June 1, 2018

cudi on ghost town : i been trying to make you love me, but everything i try just takes you further from me me: pic.twitter.com/fvvyNL8pTO — SAINT ASTRO BLACK III (@randyxstar) June 1, 2018

Critics dig it, too.

Ghost Town is Runaway 2 — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) June 1, 2018

070 Shake's outro in "Ghost Town" hits every pleasure center of my brain at once. I've listened to it three times already. — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) June 1, 2018

I legitimately just got choked up listening to ghost town — Saint Andrew (@AndyMineo) June 1, 2018

