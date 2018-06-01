CLOSE
Kanye West Fans Really Like “Ghost Town” Off ‘Ye’ Album

That Cudi and Yeezy collab, though...

Source: Kid Cudi and Kanye West The last Levi’s Fader Fort held at SXSW Austin, Texas – 21.03.09 Featuring: Kid Cudi and Kanye West When: 21 Mar 2009 Credit: WENN.com

Where Kanye West’s new album, Ye, stacks up on his discography is currently debatable at best. But one particular song getting generally rave reviews is track no. 6, “Ghost Town.” 

The song’s production is credited to Yeezy Francis & The Lights, Benny Blanco and Mike Dean while it features John Legend, 070 Shake and Kid Cudi.

The fact that the next album in this G.O.O.D. Music month of new work is a collab between Cudi and Yeezy isn’t lost on Twitter.

Peep some of the more potent, insightful and over the top reactions to the song below.

Heads really, really like Cudi’s part…

Critics dig it, too.

Photo: WENN.com

