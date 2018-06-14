Tiffany Haddish Confirms Sanaa Lathan As Beyoncé Face Biter

Last December, Girls Trip fan favorite actress and comedienneTiffany Haddish set off a gargantuan social media game of “whodunit?” a.k.a. #WhobitBeyonce when she told GQ that an actress had “bit Beyoncé in the face.” An accusation that did not go over well with the Beyhive.

After everyone came to the conclusion that Sanaa Lathan was the culprit (an allegation she’s continuously denied) Haddish apparently got a tongue lashing from Lathan’s folks.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish confirmed that Lathan was the face violator and explained the fallout she got from her family. “I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me,” and added “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name!”

Things got so out of hand at one point that Haddish had to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement to stop talking about the controversial bite. But two months later here we are. Luckily for everyone her little slip up hasn’t kept her from flourishing in her field and has actually endeared her to more fans. Sanaa Lathan on the other hand…

Check out Tiffany’s Haddish entire interview here and read about her coming on to Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncégate, and her racist experiences with Roseanne in the early 00’s.

Photo: Getty