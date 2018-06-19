Jay Rock “The Bloodiest,” Miguel “R.A.N.” & More | Daily Visuals 6.18.18

In a weekend that saw album releases from Nas and then Jay-Z and Beyonce, Jay Rock’s latest LP Redemption was so hard it was able to bogart some attention away from the aforementioned legends.

Capitalizing on his current buzz the LA representative comes through with a hard-hitting clip to “The Bloodiest” where the metaphors for white supremacy are cleverly executed and a pair of OG Jordan IV’s get blooded up. That shot hurt sneakerheads all over the world.

On a softer note Miguel blesses the soundtrack to Superfly with some soul soothing R&B and in his visual to “R.A.N.” finds himself running from the plug with a bag filled with cash and a ride or die by his side.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joe Moses featuring Wiz Khalifa, Z featuring Tory Lanez, and more.

JAY ROCK – “THE BLOODIEST”

MIGUEL – “R.A.N.”

JOE MOSES FT. WIZ KHALIFA – “BAG”

Z FT. TORY LANEZ – “SPECIAL4U”

NF – “WHY”

GALLANT & A$AP FERG – “DOESN’T MATTER REMIX”

SHAD DA GOD – “POSED TO DO”

O.T. GENASIS – “CASH ON IT”

KREPT & KONAN FT. JHENE AIKO – “WRONGS”