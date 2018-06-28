Kendrick Lamar Covers ‘Vanity Fair’ [Photos]

Kendrick Lamar‘s 2018 continues to be phenomenal. The Compton rapper graces the cover of the latest issue of Vanity Fair.

Yes, Vanity Fair.

The pop culture and fashion publication, that also handles plenty of hard news reporting, got an intimate look at the Pulitzer Prize-winning supa MC while he was on TDE’s The Championship Tour.

Oh yeah, the renowned Annie Leibovitz handles the photography, too.

Check out the cover below, full story right here. We’ll get back to you on the choice portions shortly.

Photos: Annie Leibovitz courtesy of Vanity Fair