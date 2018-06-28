Kendrick Lamar’s been enjoying one hell of a 2018. In a year that’s seen Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 album DAMN. not only get Rolling Stone’s Album of The Year honors and also net him a Pulitzer Prize, Kung Fu Kenny’s found himself kickin’ down doors like he’s the law. Throw your hands in the air, fools!

Vanity Fair recently caught up with the transcendent Hip-Hop MC while he was making the rounds and got an in-depth interview in which the Compton representative opened up about his upbringing, how being on welfare helped him bond with his parents, and why he doesn’t like talking politics with people in the age of Trump.

Here are the 9 things we learned from Kendrick Lamar in Vanity Fair.

1. Kendrick

Kendrick Lamar was indeed named after The Temptations lead singer, Eddie Kendrick. Guess Papoose was right about Kendrick having two last names for a full name.

