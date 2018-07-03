Jim Jones & 50 Cent Flame Each Other Again Via Instagram

Whatever is going on between 50 Cent and Jim Jones, it’s led to some hilarious back and forth between the New York rappers. Fif took another shot at Capo by screen-capping a workout video, prompting Jones to fire back on his own and even take a stab at 50’s street credentials.

“You go girl, get it sis LOL get the fuck outta here jimmy you a punk. get the strap. #lecheminduroi The new Jenny Jones DVD coming soon,” 50 wrote in a caption for a video screen grab of Jones doing squats in a gym.

Jones caught wind of 50’s slander, writing in response, “Whoa pause pause pause I’m not tht type of gangsta i don’t go tht way u admiring me to much bro calm down no patho pause a million times i don’t like this joke u trippin booboo sombody take his phone he’s violating all gangstas guidelines lol I’m out u gotta chill boo boo frfr lol.”

Jones then posted a photo of 50 taking the stand and writing in the caption, “This episode is not on th season of power lol I’m out.”

Rest assured that won’t be the last of it between these two.

Photo: WENN.com