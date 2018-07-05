Beantown Baddie: Meet Cakey Bostonian Giselle Lynette [PHOTOS]

Boston is known for a number of things which include of course the Celtics, the city’s unique slang, and for being the birthplace for the founding members of New Edition. However, Giselle Lynette is grabbing her own spotlight and the Beantown beauty is our latest Baes and Baddies entry.

We don’t know much about Ms. Lynette save for the fact the self-proclaimed “Boston/Island Girl” is Dominican-American thus explaining her tagline. And while her IG bio is most likely vague for reasons, what we can tell is that she’s not shy about showing off her exceptional curves in various locales.

Check out our latest Baes & Baddies entry, Giselle Lynette, below and on the following pages.

Happy Friday babes☀️😊 A post shared by Giselle Lynette (@gisellelynette) on May 4, 2018 at 1:49pm PDT

Photo: Instagram

