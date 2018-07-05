CLOSE
Beantown Baddie: Meet Cakey Bostonian Giselle Lynette [PHOTOS]

The self-proclaimed "Boston/Island Girl" is our latest Baes and Baddies entry.

Giselle Lynette

Source: Giselle Lynette / Instagram

Boston is known for a number of things which include of course the Celtics, the city’s unique slang, and for being the birthplace for the founding members of New Edition. However, Giselle Lynette is grabbing her own spotlight and the Beantown beauty is our latest Baes and Baddies entry.

We don’t know much about Ms. Lynette save for the fact the self-proclaimed “Boston/Island Girl” is Dominican-American thus explaining her tagline. And while her IG bio is most likely vague for reasons, what we can tell is that she’s not shy about showing off her exceptional curves in various locales.

Check out our latest Baes & Baddies entry, Giselle Lynette, below and on the following pages.

Y’all wanna see the video to this? Or? 🤔❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Giselle Lynette (@gisellelynette) on

My lil Buttapecan & she got a tan🍯 Two piece @fashionnova

A post shared by Giselle Lynette (@gisellelynette) on

These girls only want you when you're winning Outfit: @divamodafashioncouture 🍉

A post shared by Giselle Lynette (@gisellelynette) on

Happy Friday babes☀️😊

A post shared by Giselle Lynette (@gisellelynette) on

Photo: Instagram

instagram , Model , models

