Young Buck “Narcos,” Bow Wow “YEAAHH” & More | Daily Visuals 7.5.18

Young Buck is looking to reclaim his spot in the game as one of the roughest rappers in the South and with his 10 Plugs project about to drop, Buck’s out here making noise.

Coming through with a clip for “Narcos” (everyone dropping a song with that name), Buck Marley takes to the streets of Memphis, Ten-A-Key in a Rolls Royce to stunt on some ghetto fabulous ish. Those plates still say “Payback”?

Bow Wow meanwhile once again stunts next to a private jet he ain’t riding and hops on the wing while the pilot went out for lunch in his clip to “YEAAHH.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jazz Cartier, Fredo Santana, and more.

YOUNG BUCK – “NARCOS”

BOW WOW – “YEAAHH”

JAZZ CARTIER – “WHICH ONE”

FREDO SANTANA – “DEMONS ‘LONG LIVE BIG BOSS”

TAYLOR BENNETT FT. ZXXK – “ROCK ‘N’ ROLL”