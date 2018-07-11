Former UCLA Basketball Star Billy Knight Dead At 39

Billy Knight, a former UCLA Bruins basketball player, was found dead early Sunday (July 8) in Phoenix, Arizona. Knight, a former teammate of Matt Barnes and Jason Kapono, is the second former Bruins player to die this week after former NBA player Tyler Honeycutt shot himself after a police standoff.

Los Angeles Daily News writes:

Former Westchester High and UCLA basketball player William “Billy” Knight was found dead early Sunday morning at 2:45 a.m. on a Phoenix roadway. Phoenix Police responded after Knight was found by Phoenix Fire and pronounced dead.

The cause of Knight’s death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner. No evidence of foul play was detected, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Knight posted a six-minute video on YouTube on July 8 titled “Billy Knight ‘I’m Sorry Lord’”.

In the video, Knight speaks about his “life of sin”, and tells the viewers that it will be his “last message on earth.”

Knight played for the team between 1998 and 2002, averaging 14 points in his senior season but went undrafted in the 2002 NBA Draft. He played professionally overseas and most recently worked as a basketball operations assistant for the Northern Arizona Suns of the developmental G League in the 2016-17 season.

UCLA and some of Knight’s teammates took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Our hearts are heavy after learning Billy Knight has passed away. We ask that the Bruin family keep Billy’s loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/9WssEUnvbY — UCLA Basketball (@UCLAMBB) July 10, 2018

Sad. Sad. Sad. Rest Easy Billy Knight. Another bruin gone. Another athlete gone. Mental illness IS NOT A JOKE!!! I’m here for EVERYONE who needs to talk. We ALL go through problems. Don’t be AFRAID TO GET HELP!! #awareness #MentalHealthMatters #SpeakUp — Lorenzo Mata (@RealMataLo14) July 10, 2018

His former teammates and others saw the video. Yesterday evening, UCLA family, myself and others in basketball community were trying to reach out to Billy Knight. By 10 pm PT , it was frantic and serious, as he was in Phoenix/Sedona area. This is devastating news for many. — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) July 10, 2018

We’ve shared the final video of Knight below. We do warn that the content within could be disturbing to some.

