Drake Salutes DeMar DeRozan For His Toronto Raptors Contributions

The entire sports world has focused primarily on the happenings of the blockbuster trade that swapped All-Star players Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Toronto Raptors standout DeMar DeRozan. Drake, who serves as the Raptors’ ambassador, left a heartfelt message for the outgoing DeRozan and welcomed Leonard with open arms.

Using Instagram, the 6 God captioned a photo of Leonard and DeRozan facing off in their former team jerseys with glowing words for DeRozan’s contributions to the squad.

“To my brother @demar_derozan I want to say 10 million thank you’s on behalf of YOUR city. You are a fixture in Toronto forever and you gave everything you had. Through your leadership we had the most exciting years in franchise history. I am grateful to have witnessed your combination of skill, persistence, and loyalty from the same seats every night. Thank you for being an incredible captain and an even better friend,” Drake wrote.

He added for Leonard, “To Kawhi…we look forward to a this new chapter and we welcome you to the most intense and supportive city in NBA basketball!!!”

