Wiz Khalifa ft. Problem “Gin & Drugs,” Macklemore ft. King Draino “How To Play The Flute” & More | Daily Visuals 7.19.18

Wiz Khalifa’s Rolling Papers 2 just dropped a few days ago so you know that Wiz was going to go hard in support of his latest baby.

Linking up with Problem for the clip to “Gin & Drugs,” Wiz sets up in front of a green screen which allows all kinds of crazy CGI action without ever leaving the soundstage.

Speaking of crazy CGI, Macklemore follows suit for his trippy visuals to the King Draino assisted clip to “How To Play The Flute” (pause) where he goes from a deity on a heavenly throne to Bob Ross with the paint brush.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Brockhampton, Valee, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. PROBLEM – “GIN & DRUGS”

MACKLEMORE FT. KING DRAINO – “HOW TO PLAY THE FLUTE”

BROCKHAMPTON – “1998 TRUMAN”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “GANG OVER LOVE”

AARON AYE – “UPTOWN”

VALEE – “LOADING”