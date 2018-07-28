YG ft. A$AP Rocky “Handgun,” Faith Evans & Stevie J “A Minute” & More | Daily Visuals 7.27.18

For all those stating that there’s a shortage of real heads in the hood these days, YG’s looking to change that by taking as many potential G’s under his wing.

For his A$AP Rocky assisted visual to “Handgun” the Cali rapper finds himself running a boot camp for tomorrow’s street soldiers while Pretty Flacko politics with some of their attractive commanders and lieutenants.

On a more softer note TMI’s been Faith Evans way of life lately and for her and Stevie J’s clip to “Wait A Minute, they give viewers an idea of how much loving goes down between the newlyweds behind closed doors. We ain’t need to know all that either.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ace Hood, Future & Zaytoven, A$AP Rocky, and more.

ACE HOOD – “FWEA”

YG FT. A$AP ROCKY – “HANDGUN”

FAITH EVANS FT. STEVIE J – “A MINUTE”

FUTURE & ZAYTOVEN – “MO REALA”

A$AP ROCKY – “MONEY BAGS FREESTYLE”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN FT. TERINTINO – “HIGHWAY”

DJ KHALED FT. JUSTIN BIEBER, CHANCE THE RAPPER & QUAVO – “NO BRAINER”

TERMANOLOGY FT. CONWAY – “TERMANATOR & THE MACHINE”

03 GREEDO FT. Z. MONEY – “CALIFORNIA TO CHICAGO”

EKKE – “DREAM MUSIC”

LIL DURK – “REMEMBRANCE”

LIL WOP – “HUGH HEFNER”