CLOSE
Home > News

Cardi B To Headline San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival

Bardi is going to be back in time for Halloween.

Leave a comment
Birthday Bash 2018

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cardi B is returning to the stage. The Bronx rapper will be headlining the Mala Luna Festival in San Antonio. 

It goes down at the Nelson Wolff Stadium on October 27 and 28, which also happens to be Halloween weekend.

This will be Cardi’s first return to performing after giving birth to a new daughter, Kulture, with Migos rapper Offset.

Other Hip-Hop acts on the bill include Tyler, The Creator, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid, Lil Baby, BlocBoy JB, Smokepurpp and more.

Tickets for the Mala Luna Festival are on sale now at www.malalunamusicfestival.com.

Mala Luna Festival

Source: Mala Luna / Mala Luna

Photo: Getty/Prince Williams

Cardi B , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Roc Nation Brunch 2018
Fat Joe Claps At Eric Benet Saying Hip-Hop Serves White Supremacy
08.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close