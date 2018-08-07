No Arrests Made After 12 Killed, 66 Shot In Weekend Chicago Shootings

A shooting rampage that erupted over the weekend in Chicago has left 12 people dead, and 66 suffering from injuries. No arrests have been made in connection to the shootings, but officials say they’ve arrested a number of people on unrelated gun charges.

The Chicago Sun-Times fact-checked President Donald Trump‘s attorney, former New York City mayor Rudy Gulliani, who incorrectly tweeted that 63 people were shot and killed over the weekend. The numbers were switched and the truth is that 12 people were actually killed between Friday evening and midnight on Sunday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports:

There’s no question that gun violence remains a great challenge for Chicago, but Giuliani’s claims don’t come close to squaring with reality. Preliminary media reports of the weekend carnage referred to 63 shot, not 63 dead.

The figure has since been updated. A spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department said Monday afternoon that a total of 66 people had been shot between 6 p.m. on Friday and midnight Sunday, 12 of them fatally.

That is, undoubtedly, 12 too many, though it also important to note the number of homicides this year are down substantially from 2016 when murders spiked to a two-decade high.

To put Giuliani’s claim in perspective, 63 gun-related deaths would be greater than the toll in last October’s mass shooting in Las Vegas where a gunman using high-powered weapons claimed 58 lives.

The outlet continued to pick apart Gulliani’s tweet and claims that the issues in Chicago related to the violence is due to the city being under Democratic Party Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s rule.

