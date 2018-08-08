4th & Last Suspect Connected To XXXTentacion’s Murder Arrested

The fourth and reportedly final suspect in the murder case of rapper XXXTentacion was arrested Tuesday. Trayvon Newsome turned himself in on Tuesday (Aug. 8) and faces charges of first-degree murder.

Page Six reports:

The fourth and final suspect turned himself in to police on Tuesday for his involvement in the killing of hip hop star XXXTentacion at a Florida motorcyle shop.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer’s office in Fort Lauderdale at around 5 p.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Newsome and three others are accused of killing XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy.

Newsome and Michael Boatwright are allegedly the gunmen in the case. Newsome was booked into Broward County’s Main Jail according to the outlet.

—

Photo: Broward County Sherriff’s Dept.