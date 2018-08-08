CLOSE
Home > News

4th & Last Suspect Connected To XXXTentacion’s Murder Arrested

Trayvon Newsome, 20, turned himself in on Tuesday.

Leave a comment
trayvon newsome xxxtentaction suspect murder arrested

Source: Broward County Sheriff’s Office / Broward County Sheriff’s Offce

The fourth and reportedly final suspect in the murder case of rapper XXXTentacion was arrested Tuesday. Trayvon Newsome turned himself in on Tuesday (Aug. 8) and faces charges of first-degree murder.

Page Six reports:

The fourth and final suspect turned himself in to police on Tuesday for his involvement in the killing of hip hop star XXXTentacion at a Florida motorcyle shop.

Trayvon Newsome, 20, was taken into custody after surrendering at his lawyer’s office in Fort Lauderdale at around 5 p.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Newsome and three others are accused of killing XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy.

Newsome and Michael Boatwright are allegedly the gunmen in the case. Newsome was booked into Broward County’s Main Jail according to the outlet.

Photo: Broward County Sherriff’s Dept.

arrest , Murder , newsletter , XXXTentacion

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Hardy v Gordon
Former NFL Player Greg Hardy Delivered 17-Second MMA Fade
08.08.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close