YG’s been doing his thing and reppin’ the West Coast hard for quite some time now. Qith his latest album Stay Dangerous getting burn all over Lala Land and hoods across the board, the Def Jam rapper is making the media rounds in support of his latest LP.

Today (August 8) the “Suu Whoop” rapper swung through New York City with a bottle of tequila and checked in with The Breakfast Club to talk about his business ventures and his views on life.

Touching on everything from why it’s 10 times harder on real n*ggas to Colin Kaepernick, YG opens up without fear of judgment or ridicule.

Here are the 9 things we learned from YG on The Breakfast Club.

1. Barneys

YG’s clothing line, 4HUNNID, is actually going to be sold at Barneys. Bad and boujee for real. Remember the days when rapper’s clothing lines were mainly sold at Dr. Jays, Jimmy Jazz and whatever neighborhood mom and pop spots whose main source of income was mixtapes?

—

Photo: Power 105

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »